British Airways does not have dress code rules regarding what passengers must or must not wear but one traveller recently took offence at another's choice of accessory. Photo / Getty

Two women were allegedly removed from a flight at Heathrow Airport after throwing punches over a “Make America Great Again” hat on Monday local time.

The two American passengers started arguing while queuing for British Airways Flight BA191 from Heathrow, in the United Kingdom to Texas, in the United States, the Telegraph reported.

One passenger wore a red “MAGA” cap, typically worn by Donald Trump supporters. The former US President is the Republican nominee for the US presidential election, which will take place on November 5 local time.

The fight began when one woman demanded that the other remove her cap, the Sun reported. The argument escalated to physical fighting in Terminal 5 and only worsened when the women, one in her 40s and the other in her 60s, boarded the plane and took their seats in premium economy.

Eventually, the plane’s captain allegedly called the police to help manage the situation.