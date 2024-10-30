Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

MAGA cap sparks fight between two women kicked off British Airways flight

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
British Airways does not have dress code rules regarding what passengers must or must not wear but one traveller recently took offence at another's choice of accessory. Photo / Getty

British Airways does not have dress code rules regarding what passengers must or must not wear but one traveller recently took offence at another's choice of accessory. Photo / Getty

Two women were allegedly removed from a flight at Heathrow Airport after throwing punches over a “Make America Great Again” hat on Monday local time.

The two American passengers started arguing while queuing for British Airways Flight BA191 from Heathrow, in the United Kingdom to Texas, in the United States, the Telegraph reported.

One passenger wore a red “MAGA” cap, typically worn by Donald Trump supporters. The former US President is the Republican nominee for the US presidential election, which will take place on November 5 local time.

The fight began when one woman demanded that the other remove her cap, the Sun reported. The argument escalated to physical fighting in Terminal 5 and only worsened when the women, one in her 40s and the other in her 60s, boarded the plane and took their seats in premium economy.

Eventually, the plane’s captain allegedly called the police to help manage the situation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The women were forcibly removed from the plane and the 12.10pm flight was delayed for two hours, departing Heathrow at 2.11pm.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident and said the women made “counter allegations of affray”, the Telegraph reported.

“Shortly after 12.45pm on Monday, October 28, police at Heathrow were made aware of an incident involving two women waiting to board a plane in Terminal 5,” a spokesman told the Sun.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Someone claiming to be an insider at the airline told the Sun the situation was “extraordinary” and the women were removed to avoid further violence.

“With the US presidential election so close, tensions are sky high. Airline crew could not run the risk of a full-scale punch-up at 30,000ft.”

British Airways does not appear to have any regulations on what passengers cannot wear during a flight and the airline apologised to customers for the delay and said it continued the service as quickly as possible.

This isn’t the first time a MAGA cap or other Trump merchandise has caused issues in public.

In June 2020, an Auckland primary school teacher was accused of being a “racist” after wearing a MAGA cap to a Black Lives Matter protest.

Months before that, former National leader Todd Muller received criticism for displaying a MAGA cap in his office. Meanwhile, in November 2020, an Auckland bar attracted heat for hosting a US election party attended by MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters.


Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news