The new 40,000 sq m plaza area includes 680 metres of covered walkways plus boardwalks decorated with native planting. This area also connects the international terminal with the hotels (Novotel and Te Arikinui Pullman Auckland Airport Hotel) and the transport hub.

What parking options are there and how much does parking cost?

There are four main ways to park at or near the airport.

Transport Hub Premium Parking: Offers the closest parking options to the terminal, with deals such as seven days for $79 if pre-booked online before the end of the year. Park & Ride: For travellers looking to save, park & ride remains Auckland Airport’s most affordable parking option. Valet Parking: Convenient and often reasonably priced, valet is worth considering, especially as six days cost $110, which is cheaper than premium parking. Standard Carpark D and M: For quick stops, pre-booking online two days in advance allows travellers to secure a rate as low as $6.95 for a total of two hours.

How do I get the cheapest parking possible?

Auckland Airport chief commercial officer Mark Thomson offered a valuable tip for travellers looking to save on parking costs: pre-book online.

“Currently, prices can be up to 35% less when you book online ahead of time.”

To celebrate the opening, the airport has launched several discounts on parking options until December 31, 2024.

One deal, if booked online, takes the cost of parking in the Transport Hub from $279 to $74, when booked 15 days in advance.

Three days of parking at the international terminal’s Standard Carpark E goes from $92 to $67, when pre-booked online.

Another cost-effective strategy is to explore the park & ride option. Although it’s a bit further from the terminal, it’s Auckland Airport’s most budget-friendly choice, especially as prices have remained the same since 2019, according to Thomson.

The plaza area will be filled with native plants and tree. Photo / Supplied

What else has changed?

Car rental services will move from the international terminal to the transport hub’s ground floor by the end of November.

This relocation simplifies the rental process, as parking is immediately accessible behind the Trasport Hub.