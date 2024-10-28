London’s Heathrow Airport has declared “unlimited hug time” for passengers and their loved ones after Dunedin Airport’s three-minute hug rule went viral.
In September, Dunedin Airport erected signs telling travellers: “max hug time 3 minutes”. Those who want “fonder farewells” were instructed to use the carpark.
The news was initially picked up by national outlets but then gained global attention, prompting outlets such as CNN, the New York Post and the Guardian to report on the rule. It also featured on television, with one Canadian news presenter gaining attention for mispronouncing one crucial word.
Heathrow Airport subsequently announced an “unlimited” hug time. Signs around the departure terminal state: “Max hug time, unlimited. Fond farewells in Departures encouraged.”