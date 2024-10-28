Advertisement
Heathrow Airport declares ‘unlimited hugs’ in response to Dunedin Airport’s 3-minute hug rule

Sarah Pollok
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
After Dunedin Airport made global headlines, newsreaders are attempting to say its name - and not all of them are getting it right. Photo / @dunedinairport

London’s Heathrow Airport has declared “unlimited hug time” for passengers and their loved ones after Dunedin Airport’s three-minute hug rule went viral.

In September, Dunedin Airport erected signs telling travellers: “max hug time 3 minutes”. Those who want “fonder farewells” were instructed to use the carpark.

The news was initially picked up by national outlets but then gained global attention, prompting outlets such as CNN, the New York Post and the Guardian to report on the rule. It also featured on television, with one Canadian news presenter gaining attention for mispronouncing one crucial word.

Heathrow Airport subsequently announced an “unlimited” hug time. Signs around the departure terminal state: “Max hug time, unlimited. Fond farewells in Departures encouraged.”

The airport reportedly wants to encourage travellers to “take as much time as they need in Departures” when saying goodbye, according to the Independent.

However, the farewell isn’t free. Travellers may only have three minutes to hug goodbye right outside the Dunedin Airport drop-off zone but they don’t have to pay for the privilege.

Those dropping someone off at Heathrow Airport must pay £5 ($10.85). This is typically called a “kiss and fly” charge and is common in the UK, although Heathrow Airport is unique in not adding a time restriction.

“Please bear in mind that a £5 charge now applies at Heathrow every time a vehicle enters the terminal drop-off areas,” the airport’s website states.

People can purchase a single drop-off or buy a pack of multiple, but they must be purchased online or by phone.

“There is no option to pay at an airport ticket machine or in the terminal drop-off zones,” it states.

Free drop-offs can only be done at Heathrow’s Park & Ride carparks. Travellers must then take a free bus transfer to the terminal.

The airport recently announced that 30.7 million passengers passed through the airport between June and September. This year, 63.1 million passengers have passed through the airport.

