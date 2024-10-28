The airport reportedly wants to encourage travellers to “take as much time as they need in Departures” when saying goodbye, according to the Independent.

However, the farewell isn’t free. Travellers may only have three minutes to hug goodbye right outside the Dunedin Airport drop-off zone but they don’t have to pay for the privilege.

Those dropping someone off at Heathrow Airport must pay £5 ($10.85). This is typically called a “kiss and fly” charge and is common in the UK, although Heathrow Airport is unique in not adding a time restriction.

Terminal Drop-Off Charge applies to vehicles dropping off passengers on the terminal forecourts. Use short stay parking for pick up; free pick-up / drop-off remain available in Long Stay parking.



Blue badge holders are eligible for a 100% discount.



ℹ️ https://t.co/KzGSmXroiw pic.twitter.com/ZM3XtRDjqJ — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 25, 2024

“Please bear in mind that a £5 charge now applies at Heathrow every time a vehicle enters the terminal drop-off areas,” the airport’s website states.

People can purchase a single drop-off or buy a pack of multiple, but they must be purchased online or by phone.

“There is no option to pay at an airport ticket machine or in the terminal drop-off zones,” it states.

Free drop-offs can only be done at Heathrow’s Park & Ride carparks. Travellers must then take a free bus transfer to the terminal.

The airport recently announced that 30.7 million passengers passed through the airport between June and September. This year, 63.1 million passengers have passed through the airport.