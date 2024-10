Amanda Gallagher was a photographer who had recently taken up skydiving. Photo / Amanda Gallagher

A GoFundMe appeal for Gallagher said she died “doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures”.

“Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed,” the appeal read.

A spokesperson for Cook Airfield posted a state meant to social media, saying: “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield.

“I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently,” the spokesperson added.

“Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts.”

Gallagher recently completed her first solo skydiving jump, sharing video online with the caption: “This was my first solo jump!! I’m in love.”

She said that skydiving was the “best feeling ever”.

Friends paid tribute to the photographer online, saying she was a “good positive light in this world”.

A plane on Cook Airfield on the day of the accident. Photo / KAKE.com

Others online empathised with the pilot at the controls of the plane.

“I feel terrible for the pilot. Having to experience that and know you can’t do anything to stop it. What a gut-wrenching pain,” one person said.

The incident is now under investigation.