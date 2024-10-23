A search is underway for a 66-year-old woman who fell from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Photo / Royal Caribbean International

A search and rescue operation is under way for a woman who fell overboard from a Taylor Swift-themed Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas.

The US Coast Guard said the missing 66-year-old woman fell from the Allure of the Seas around 9.40pm on Tuesday, local time.

The incident happened around 27km north of Nassau, Bahamas, officials said.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is leading the search with assistance from the US Coast Guard.

In a statement, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said they had launched an immediate search and rescue operation for the passenger and are working with local authorities.