Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

How do people fall off a cruise ship?

Anna Sarjeant
By
7 mins to read
What happens when a cruise passenger falls overboard? Photo / Sheila Jellison on Unsplash

What happens when a cruise passenger falls overboard? Photo / Sheila Jellison on Unsplash

It’s been reported that on average, 19 cruise ship passengers fall overboard every year. When you consider 31.5 million people cruised in 2023, it’s a very rare occurrence. Still, it does raise the question

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel