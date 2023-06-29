Freak storm churns up cruise chaos on Royal Caribbean ship

The storm brought chaos to the Independence of the Seas cruise ship in Florida. Photo / Jenn Stancil

All was not smooth sailing for guests aboard the Independence of the Seas, after a freak storm hit Florida’s Port Canaveral this weekend.

A melee of umbrellas and deckchairs was recorded by passengers departing the port. The ensuing chaos quickly found a viral audience online, with many viewers asking why they would choose to cruise during hurricane season.

The sail-away party was forecast to be a bit wet but the afternoon storm picked up out of nowhere. Some guests were caught out by the gusts. Footage from onlookers showed them being bowled over on the upper deck.





Operators Royal Caribbean said that the ship was “briefly” affected by the summer storm but was able to continue with its schedule.

“On Friday, June 16, while departing from Port Canaveral, Independence of the Seas encountered a sudden gust of high winds. This lasted for a brief period, and there were no serious injuries to our guests or crew,” an RCL spokesperson told Fox News.

“Independence of the Seas continued its regularly scheduled three-night itinerary, arriving at Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas on Saturday morning, as scheduled.”

The 150,000 gross tonnage vessel was unaffected by the storm, although its deck furniture may never be the same again. Weather charts show winds gusting over 75km/h, a sudden downpour and thunder in the harbour shortly before 4pm.

The storm lasted a matter of minutes but the intense weather affected passengers, furnishings and anything else not tied down. No injuries were reported, or passengers seriously hurt.

Freak weather is not unheard of at this time of year. Just 30km away a tornado reportedly reached the town of South Patrick in Brevard County, near Canaveral.