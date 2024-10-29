American Airlines is trialling technology to target 'gate lice' who skip boarding groups. Photo / 123rf

American Airlines is testing technology to catch travellers trying to cut the line when boarding a flight.

There’s a name for people who attempt to board before their boarding group is called; gate lice. Unlike travellers who wait until their group is called, gate lice attempt to board with an earlier group or priority group.

American Airlines is harnessing the power of technology to call out these gate lice, literally. The airline is testing a new system that will make a loud noise when a passenger tries to board during the wrong group, the reports.

The airline typically boards flights in nine groups. First Class passengers and frequent fliers are first and economy fliers who purchase the cheapest ticket are last.

Enforcing a boarding order maintains a travel hierarchy but more importantly, it makes the process more efficient. Airlines often board window seat passengers earlier so people in middle and aisle seats don’t have to stand up and move as they board.