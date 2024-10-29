Advertisement
American Airlines targets ‘gate lice’ with new gate boarding techology

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
American Airlines is trialling technology to target 'gate lice' who skip boarding groups. Photo / 123rf

American Airlines is trialling technology to target 'gate lice' who skip boarding groups. Photo / 123rf

American Airlines is testing technology to catch travellers trying to cut the line when boarding a flight.

There’s a name for people who attempt to board before their boarding group is called; gate lice. Unlike travellers who wait until their group is called, gate lice attempt to board with an earlier group or priority group.

American Airlines is harnessing the power of technology to call out these gate lice, literally. The airline is testing a new system that will make a loud noise when a passenger tries to board during the wrong group, the reports.

The airline typically boards flights in nine groups. First Class passengers and frequent fliers are first and economy fliers who purchase the cheapest ticket are last.

Enforcing a boarding order maintains a travel hierarchy but more importantly, it makes the process more efficient. Airlines often board window seat passengers earlier so people in middle and aisle seats don’t have to stand up and move as they board.

Air New Zealand responds to gate technology

Can Kiwis expect to see something similar when boarding Air New Zealand flights? According to the airline, not anytime soon.

When asked about American Airlines’ technology, Air New Zealand said it does not currently plan to change how passengers board.

What’s so good about boarding a flight early?

Gate lice can be motivated for many different reasons.

Cabin bag space is limited, so those with large carry-on bags may wish to board before overhead lockers fill up. Once they’re full, passengers typically have their bags placed far away from them or placed in the hold, which makes disembarking take longer.

Others may simply be impatient and prefer sitting on the plane than at the gate. Those who board early can often walk straight along the airbridge and on to the aircraft rather than queue to board.

Those with kids may also be tempted to escape the chaos of the airport and board their children quickly. However, one travel influencer has revealed why this may make things harder for parents. Instead, she shares a genius method parents should use.

