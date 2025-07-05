NZ Opera launches The Monster in the Maze national tour this September, starting in Christchurch before moving to Wellington and Auckland. The production reimagines the Minotaur myth, blending professional artists with community performers. Director Anapela Polataivao ONZM and producer Stacey Leilua lead an all-New Zealand cast including Sarah Castle and Maaka Pohatu. Meanwhile, composer Jonathan Dove and librettist Alasdair Middleton bring the story to life with stirring music, supported by top orchestras like the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra. Sung in English, this production offers a peek into culture through a world-class performance that connects communities across the country.

NZ Opera's The Monster in the Maze begins its national tour at the start of September in Christchurch.

Ride the rails around the North Island

All aboard the Snowball Express for a unique heritage rail adventure on July 26. Departing from Waiuku, Glenbrook, Pukekohe and Hamilton, this special return journey travels through the heart of the North Island along the iconic Main Trunk Line. Passengers will cross famous viaducts, including Makatote and Hapuawhenua, and experience the engineering marvel of the Raurimu Spiral while enjoying onboard refreshments and open-air viewing balconies. Choose to explore Mt Ruapehu’s Whakapapa Ski Area via the Sky Waka gondola or discover the charming alpine town of Ohakune with its local museums and eateries. This scenic trip blends nostalgia and adventure, offering Kiwis a rare chance to experience winter’s beauty in style.

Explore the heart of the North Island along the iconic Main Trunk Line on a train. Photo / 123rf

Explore Europe like the locals

Most travellers land in Europe with a checklist of capital cities, famous landmarks and whirlwind tours. But while they’re racing from one major attraction to the next, locals are quietly hopping on trains to their favourite coastal hideaways and countryside escapes. That’s where the real magic of Europe lives, in slower moments and lesser-known places.

Rail Europe opens up this side of the continent, giving Kiwis a way to travel like locals. Whether it’s the pine-lined cove of La Redonne near Marseille, the elegant beaches of Knokke outside Brussels or the relaxed charm of Germany’s Rügen Island, these are the places locals go to breathe, and now, so can you. Book your next scenic escape at RailEurope.com.

Enjoy one-day summer escapes from the big city in Europe, no car needed.

Your window to a wilder Polynesia

You’ve seen the images: turquoise lagoons, sandy motus, palm-lined beaches, but Ponant’s new French Polynesia itineraries dig deeper. Launching in late 2026, Le Jacques Cartier sails beyond the resorts to the forgotten islands. This is small-ship exploration at its best, with Zodiac landings, cultural encounters and naturalist guides revealing stories hidden in every coastline. With just 88 balcony suites, the ship is purpose-built for exploration, offering direct water access for snorkelling, kayaking and paddleboarding, plus daily Zodiac excursions led by expert guides. Itineraries like “Secret Polynesia” and “Polynesian Bliss” promise rare cultural encounters and close-up nature experiences.

New travel experiences in French Polynesia aboard Le Jacques Cartier in 2026 are on offer.

Check out the best photojournalism in the world

Travel around the globe in just one hour when you pop into the World Press Photo Exhibition 2025. Only stopping into Auckland on its worldwide tour, the exhibit is in it’s 68th year and showcases the top quality documentary photography and photojournalism from the last year.

Winners are selected by an independent jury of 31 global professionals who review more than 59,320 photographs from 141 countries. The selected few present an artistically stunning and deeply moving series of stories from around the world.

The exhibit will be at 131 Queen Street, Auckland CBD, from July 26 to August 24. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for students.

One of many photos featured in this year's World Press Photo Contest. Photo / Aliona Kardash, DOCKS Collective for Stern Magazine

Indulge in Wellington next month

If you’re a foodie eager for a little domestic trip, it’s worth visiting Wellington in August. Next month the city will host it’s annual Wellington on a Plate, with the theme Food Is Love. Expect more than 100 love-themed events (think ‘Beauty and the Feast’ sensory dinner, cheese-making date nights and dessert in the dark). Plus, more than 200 outlets will battle it out at the Budget Wellington event. The whole month will be jam-packed with cooking collabs, pop-ups, ticketed events and featured dishes across the windy city.

Visit visawoap.com for more information.