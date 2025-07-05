Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel news

From Thames to Tahiti: World-class experiences Kiwis can’t miss

By Mauriz Coronel
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Escape the summer crowds and discover Europe’s quieter charms by train. Photo / Getty Images

Escape the summer crowds and discover Europe’s quieter charms by train. Photo / Getty Images

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Award-winning Mānuka Gin

What started as a small passion project in Thames has now earned global acclaim. Coromandel Distilling Company’s Awildian Coromandel Mānuka Gin took home the World’s Best

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel news