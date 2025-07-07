Secure your next holiday with these limited-time travel deals. Photo / 123rf
From whale watching in Hervey Bay to exploring ancient Sri Lankan sites, these travel packages bring diverse experiences with premium perks to make your holiday truly memorable.
Hervey Bay coastal escape
Unwind in the coastal paradise of Hervey Bay with a five-night stay at the four-star Ramada Resort by WyndhamHervey Bay. Known for its calm beaches, whale watching, and easy access to Fraser Island, Hervey Bay offers a relaxing getaway filled with natural beauty and seaside charm.
From $1017pp twin share, this package includes five nights’ accommodation, free Wi-Fi, movies, bike hire and parking. Also included is a six-day Avis Group C car hire (Toyota Corolla or similar), giving you the freedom to explore the region at your own pace. Valid for travel from July 8–31, October 13–December 20 and January 12–March 31, 2026. On sale until March 24, 2026, available at helloworld.co.nz/deal/28488/hervey-bay-ramada-resort-by-wyndham-hervey-bay.
Embark on a fourteen-day premium small group tour of Sri Lanka with Intrepid. Explore ancient cities, lush tea country, vibrant markets, and UNESCO-listed sites while enjoying boutique stays, expert local guides, and exclusive experiences like wildlife safaris, cultural performances, and cooking classes. Book with Travel Associates to get $300pp Travel Associates credit towards your holiday.
Away Bali Legian Camakila sits in a prime location near Legian Beach, offering a tropical retreat with easy access to Kuta and Seminyak. The resort features 117 rooms, the Salila Spa, two swimming pools, two restaurants, and a rooftop bar, making it a great base for relaxation and exploration.
House of Travel has an eight-night package from $2179pp share twin. The deal includes return Economy class flights with Air New Zealand, eight nights’ accommodation, transfers, daily breakfast, a one-hour massage per person, and more. Valid for travel from October 1–November 30, 2025. On sale until July 11, 2025, unless sold out prior. Book at hot.co.nz/bali-awaybali, call 0800 713 715 or contact your travel agent.
Explore Australia and NZ on a 11-night cruise
Explore two great countries in one journey with this 13-night fly, stay, and cruise holiday. Begin with an international flight and a two-night Sydney city break before boarding Norwegian Spirit for an 11-night cruise. After visiting Melbourne, you’ll head to New Zealand for a scenic cruise around Milford, Doubtful and Dusky Sounds before visiting Dunedin, Lyttleton, Wellington, Napier and Tauranga and ending in Auckland.
Valued at $6490pp, this exclusive My Cruises package is available from $4490pp twin share. This deal includes a beverage package with cocktails, wine, beer, and soft drinks, specialty dining, USD$350 shore excursion credit, all port taxes and charges, prepaid gratuities, and an onboard Wi-Fi package. Book by July 31, 2025 via mycruises.co.nz/cruise/ncl-spirit-of-the-tasman-australia-new-zealand-2026, for a January 17, 2026 departure. Call a My Cruises NZ Expert on 0800 322 334 for more information.
Escape to the South Pacific, Canada and USA for a month
Zig-zag your way through the South Pacific aboard Discovery Princess and enjoy 25 days of pure luxury. Departing from Auckland, the journey begins with a call to the Bay of Islands before crossing the International Date Line. Soak up the beauty of Tahiti and Moorea in French Polynesia, where shore excursions include snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and four-wheel-drive adventures. Continue into American waters with stops in Hawaii and Los Angeles, then end your journey in two of the most picturesque cities — Victoria and Vancouver, Canada.
This 25-day cruise is priced from $4597pp twin share for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation and entertainment. Flights are additional. The cruise departs Auckland, New Zealand on April 12, 2026. Prices are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=X610D&fareType=BESTFARE or contact Princess Cruises on 0800 780 717.