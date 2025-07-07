Premium Sri Lanka tour

Embark on a fourteen-day premium small group tour of Sri Lanka with Intrepid. Explore ancient cities, lush tea country, vibrant markets, and UNESCO-listed sites while enjoying boutique stays, expert local guides, and exclusive experiences like wildlife safaris, cultural performances, and cooking classes. Book with Travel Associates to get $300pp Travel Associates credit towards your holiday.

From $6995pp, this deal is on sale until July 31. Departs from Negombo between September 14 – November 30, 2025. Other dates are available at a surcharge. Airfares are additional. Book via travel-associates.co.nz/luxury-holidays/product/21211610 or call 0800 951 655.

Encounter Sri Lanka's culture, animals, and UNESCO-listed sites on this tour. Photo / Intrepid

Escape to Bali

Away Bali Legian Camakila sits in a prime location near Legian Beach, offering a tropical retreat with easy access to Kuta and Seminyak. The resort features 117 rooms, the Salila Spa, two swimming pools, two restaurants, and a rooftop bar, making it a great base for relaxation and exploration.

House of Travel has an eight-night package from $2179pp share twin. The deal includes return Economy class flights with Air New Zealand, eight nights’ accommodation, transfers, daily breakfast, a one-hour massage per person, and more. Valid for travel from October 1–November 30, 2025. On sale until July 11, 2025, unless sold out prior. Book at hot.co.nz/bali-awaybali, call 0800 713 715 or contact your travel agent.

Lounge by the pool and enjoy a chill day. Photo / Away Bali Legain Camakila 5

Explore Australia and NZ on a 11-night cruise

Explore two great countries in one journey with this 13-night fly, stay, and cruise holiday. Begin with an international flight and a two-night Sydney city break before boarding Norwegian Spirit for an 11-night cruise. After visiting Melbourne, you’ll head to New Zealand for a scenic cruise around Milford, Doubtful and Dusky Sounds before visiting Dunedin, Lyttleton, Wellington, Napier and Tauranga and ending in Auckland.

Valued at $6490pp, this exclusive My Cruises package is available from $4490pp twin share. This deal includes a beverage package with cocktails, wine, beer, and soft drinks, specialty dining, USD$350 shore excursion credit, all port taxes and charges, prepaid gratuities, and an onboard Wi-Fi package. Book by July 31, 2025 via mycruises.co.nz/cruise/ncl-spirit-of-the-tasman-australia-new-zealand-2026 , for a January 17, 2026 departure. Call a My Cruises NZ Expert on 0800 322 334 for more information.

Enjoy a 13-night New Zealand cruise from Auckland to Sydney on Norwegian Spirit which has recently undergone a $154m renovation. Photo / Supplied

Escape to the South Pacific, Canada and USA for a month

Zig-zag your way through the South Pacific aboard Discovery Princess and enjoy 25 days of pure luxury. Departing from Auckland, the journey begins with a call to the Bay of Islands before crossing the International Date Line. Soak up the beauty of Tahiti and Moorea in French Polynesia, where shore excursions include snorkelling in crystal-clear waters and four-wheel-drive adventures. Continue into American waters with stops in Hawaii and Los Angeles, then end your journey in two of the most picturesque cities — Victoria and Vancouver, Canada.

This 25-day cruise is priced from $4597pp twin share for a Princess Standard fare, which includes standard dining, accommodation and entertainment. Flights are additional. The cruise departs Auckland, New Zealand on April 12, 2026. Prices are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=X610D&fareType=BESTFARE or contact Princess Cruises on 0800 780 717.