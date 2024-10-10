Donald Trump has refused a Fox News invitation to debate Kamala Harris a second time. Photo / Matthew Hatcher, AFP

There will be no second US presidential debate after Donald Trump rejected an invitation from Fox News to face Kamala Harris again.

Republican former US President Trump says he will not debate Democratic Vice-President Harris, hours after Fox News invited the two presidential contenders to participate in a possible second debate in October.

Trump and Harris debated each other for the first time on September 10. Trump has said there would not be another debate before the November 5 election. He rejected a past invitation from CNN for an October 23 debate, accepted by Harris.

Trump and Harris face each other in what polls show to be a tight race for the election.