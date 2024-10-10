Advertisement
Politics

Harris vs Trump: Will we see an ‘October surprise’ in the presidential race?

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Online exclusive

With less than a month until the US election, the Listener’s Washington DC columnist Jonathan Kronstadt’s weekly column surveys the weighty, the weird and the wonderful from the Harris vs Trump race for the presidency.

If you asked all 224 million eligible voters in the US what an

