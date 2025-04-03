- Tom Cruise has led a tribute to Val Kilmer, honouring their friendship and work together on Top Gun.
- Cruise described Kilmer, who died aged 65 from pneumonia after battling throat cancer, as a ‘dear friend’.
- Cruise and Kilmer had one of Hollywood’s most memorable rivalries as Maverick and Iceman but also shared a moving scene in the 2022 Top Gun sequel.
Tom Cruise has paid tribute to his Top Gun co-star and “dear friend” Val Kilmer, leading a minute’s silence for the actor and saying how honoured he was to work with him.
Cruise and Kilmer teamed up for one of Hollywood’s most memorable rivalries when they starred as Maverick and Iceman in 1986.
Kilmer died this week aged 65 from pneumonia after battling throat cancer in recent years .
Appearing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Friday morning to promote his new Mission Impossible film, Cruise told the audience he was grateful for his friendship with Kilmer.