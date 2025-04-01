Tom Cruise’s advice for those struggling with social anxiety is “try doing the opposite”.
His words of wisdom on how to deal with times of strife have been revealed by actress Hayley Atwell, 41, who shared them during an appearance on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast after the 62-year-old actor shared them with her when she was talking about feeling nervous.
Despite sounding simple, Hayley – who starred with Tom in Mission: Impossible – said the advice had a profound impact on her life.
She revealed: “If you walk into a room and you feel the anxieties coming, and it makes me want to retreat into myself, and I start to overthink ... we go into ourselves.”
Hayley added Tom’s solution to such feelings of insecurity was to focus outward, not inward.