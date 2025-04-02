Advertisement
Hollywood icon Val Kilmer dies at 65 from pneumonia

news.com.au
Quick Read

American actor Val Kilmer dies at the age of 65. Photo / Getty Images

  • Val Kilmer has died from pneumonia at the age of 65.
  • Kilmer gained fame in Top Gun and portrayed Jim Morrison and Batman.
  • He battled throat cancer from 2015 and reprised his role in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Hollywood star Val Kilmer has died from pneumonia at the age of 65.

Kilmer rose to fame after starring in Top Gun before going on to portray Jim Morrison and Batman.

Born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, Kilmer’s career spanned over four decades, during which he became one of Hollywood’s most respected performers.

In 2015, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer, a battle he candidly discussed in his 2020 memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry.

Despite undergoing treatments that affected his vocal cords, he remained active in the industry and reprised his role as Iceman in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Val Kilmer in the original Top Gun film. Photo / Getty Images
