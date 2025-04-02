American actor Val Kilmer dies at the age of 65. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood star Val Kilmer has died from pneumonia at the age of 65.

Kilmer rose to fame after starring in Top Gun before going on to portray Jim Morrison and Batman.

Born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles, Kilmer’s career spanned over four decades, during which he became one of Hollywood’s most respected performers.

In 2015, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer, a battle he candidly discussed in his 2020 memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry.