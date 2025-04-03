Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Is Rebecca Gibney’s musical comedy Happiness a show-stopper or a bit flat? - Karl Puschmann

Karl Puschmann
By
Culture and entertainment writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The script of Happiness deserves applause for how streamlined and crafted it is. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

The script of Happiness deserves applause for how streamlined and crafted it is. Photo / Warner Bros Discovery

Karl Puschmann
Review by Karl Puschmann
Karl Puschmann is Culture and entertainment writer for the New Zealand Herald. His fascination lies in finding out what drives and inspires creative people.
Learn more

As I watched Happiness, one thought kept popping into my head. It was like one of those earworm pop songs you don’t like but catch yourself humming incessantly. This, I continually found myself thinking, is why it’s so crucial that we continue to invest in Aotearoa’s arts and culture.

I certainly didn’t think that at first. Indeed, I went into Happiness not expecting much at all. A musical-comedy about a theatre group putting on a musical sounded as enticing as a cup of cold tea. This view was reinforced in the opening seconds when the show’s cast exploded into an energetic re-enactment of the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) in the arrival lounge of Tauranga Airport.

To be fair, the choreography was inventive and pretty good, but I couldn’t hear the music over my loud, exasperated sigh. Would it not have been better to use one of our own homegrown cheesy pop songs to open the series and bring us into this world? Yes, it would have.

Happiness was not making me happy. But it didn’t take long for the show to turn my frown upside down. After all the singing and dancing of its opening, it wasted no time in getting things going.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Charlie has returned home to Tauranga to renew his visa after being fired from his job directing a Broadway revival of Cats. His mum, thrilled that her successful son is home, quickly tries to get him to help with her theatre group’s new production.

It’s an offer he just as promptly declines. He isn’t planning on sticking around and is still haunted by his past as a theatre kid. But when his visa is denied, his hand is forced. To show American immigration he’s a sought-after director, he agrees to help his mum’s amateur theatre group, Pizzaz, stage their original musical The Trojan Horse. It’s worth noting that all of this happens within the first 10 minutes or so.

The script deserves applause for how streamlined and crafted it is. It rockets along but never feels rushed. And while many of its characters are recognisable tropes (the reluctant hero, the overbearing mum, the pompous director, the Cinderella working in the shadows, etc, etc), it allows the pace to be kept up. Happiness doesn’t have to waste much time introducing its ensemble cast of characters. You feel like you already know them, because you largely do. Which feels somewhat appropriate for a musical such as this.

It’s worth noting that once you get past the show’s boyband introduction, the music is great. As the show-within-a-show begins production, the cast begin belting out the show tunes. Like the characters, these songs all take recognisable Broadway shapes. While The Trojan Horse may be fictional, its brilliant original songs wouldn’t feel out of place on Broadway.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The comedy is pretty good too. While nothing in its first two episodes had me rolling in the aisles, it is an amusing show, with enough one-liners and gags scattered throughout to live up to its billing as a “musical comedy”.

Of course, a musical lives or dies by its cast and Happiness doesn’t disappoint here either. Shortland Street’s Harry McNaughton is terrific as the unwilling Charlie, and Rebecca Gibney hams it up wonderfully as his highly theatrical mother. Yes, the cast does chew the scenery, but again, it works and just feels right.

Despite my initial dubiousness, Happiness won me over. It’s an ambitious and world-class show that’s big and bright and simply a rollicking good time. It’ll put a swing in your step and a smile on your face.

And with its diverse cast, its regional setting of the Bay of Plenty and its warmly exaggerated look at the Kiwis who put on local theatre productions around the country, Happiness tells a recognisably New Zealand story and reflects what Aotearoa looks like in 2025.

It’s exactly the sort of thing we need to see more of. And a prime example of why it’s so crucial that we keep funding and telling our stories. It may be expensive to produce, but in a world of increasingly imported entertainment, how else will we know who we are?

Happiness is screening on Three and available to stream on ThreeNow.

Karl Puschmann is the culture editor and an entertainment columnist for New Zealand’s Herald. His fascination lies in finding out what drives and inspires creative people.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment