Is NZ ready for its first musical sitcom? The makers of Happiness think so

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Star power: rebecca Gibney and Harry McNaughton star in Happiness, possibly the most ambitious half-hour sitcom in Kiwi television history. Photo / Andi Crown Photography

Why the guys behind hit musical That Bloody Woman have made a TV comedy about amateur theatre – with songs.

When composer Luke Di Somma came up with That Bloody Woman, his rock musical about suffragette Kate Sheppard, he tapped actor-writer Kip Chapman to direct it. The 2015 Christchurch debut

