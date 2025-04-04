Warning: This story discusses sensitive content. A list of helplines is available at the bottom of this page.
Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme has been accused of having sex with trafficked women.
The Streetfighter star is the subject of a criminal complaint filed with the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), which alleged the 64-year-old knowingly engaged in sexual relations with women who had been trafficked by a criminal group led by Morel Bolea, CNN affiliate Antena 3 reports.
Van Damme is accused of having received five Romanian women as a “gift” in Cannes, France, with prior knowledge they had come from a trafficking group.
Attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the victims, told the outlet the quintet “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code”.