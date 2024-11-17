Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly trying to manipulate witnesses or potential jurors in his upcoming trial. Photo / Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is attempting to “corruptly influence” witnesses and potential jurors from jail as he awaits trial, it’s been reported.

Recorded phone calls from prison show the rapper is trying to manipulate those involved in his upcoming sex trafficking trial, according to The Sun.

Prosecutors in the case made a filing in a Manhattan federal court opposing his latest bid for bail, saying he asked members of his family to campaign on social media around his birthday to “influence the potential jury in this criminal proceeding” and help create positive “narratives” for the public.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of trying to campaign for positive public opinion from jail. Photo / Getty Images

According to the Guardian, Combs urged his children to share videos on social media from his 55th birthday celebration and then observed the posts’ engagement to see if “the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case”.