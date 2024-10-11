Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hates prison food, says lawyer of rapper facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York last month. Photo / Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York last month. Photo / Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs hates prison food.

The 54-year-old rapper was arrested in New York last month and he remains behind bars as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after being denied bail – and now his lawyer has confirmed the star’s biggest issue with being in jail is the meals.

According to People.com, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters: “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it [for him].”

He added: “Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody’s okay with staying in jail.”

The publication reports inmates at the jail start their day at 6am with a breakfast of cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake and lunch is served at 11am with options including hamburgers, baked fish or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits being added at weekends.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dinner is at 4pm with menu choices featuring chicken fajitas, pasta and roast beef as well as vegetarian dishes such as lentils, tofu and baked beans.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was denied US$50 million ($82m) bail and is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre but his legal team have filed another appeal in a bid to get him released ahead of the trial.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Combs was back in court in New York for a pretrial hearing during which Judge Arun Subramanian set the trial date of May 5, 2025.

The star – who is dad to Quincy, 33, Justin, 30, Christian, 26, Chance, 18, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 17, and 23-month-old Love Sean from previous relationships – is believed to have been seen waving to his loved ones in the courtroom and hugging his attorneys.

Several of Diddy’s children were at the hearing as was his mother Janice, 84, who flew in from Florida.

A source tells People: “The kids were very happy to support their father. The whole family was. They are united in their support and he was happy to see them all there.”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment