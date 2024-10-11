Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York last month. Photo / Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs hates prison food.

The 54-year-old rapper was arrested in New York last month and he remains behind bars as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after being denied bail – and now his lawyer has confirmed the star’s biggest issue with being in jail is the meals.

According to People.com, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo told reporters: “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it [for him].”

He added: “Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody’s okay with staying in jail.”

The publication reports inmates at the jail start their day at 6am with a breakfast of cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake and lunch is served at 11am with options including hamburgers, baked fish or beef tacos, with scrambled eggs and biscuits being added at weekends.