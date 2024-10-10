Combs’ court appearance was his first before US District Judge Arun Subramanian, who took on the case last week after the previous judge, Andrew L Carter Jr, stepped off the criminal case.

In a Wednesday court filing, attorneys for Combs said they believe one or more Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents unlawfully leaked information and evidence to the media - including a 2016 video obtained by CNN of Combs viciously beating Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel - in an attempt to “savage Mr Combs’ reputation before trial”.

The video, which was released in May and matched incidents Ventura described in her settled November 2023 lawsuit against Combs, prompted an apology video from the rap mogul and a statement from Ventura thanking supporters. Ventura’s complaint was the first of 12 sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against Combs in the past year. A team of lawyers recently announced that it would be filing 120 more beginning in the next month.

Defence lawyers also accused DHS of using excessive force during its raids of Combs’ homes in California and Florida to “garner further press attention, sensationalise the case, and portray Mr Combs as dangerous”.

They believe one or more DHS agents, not the US attorney’s office, planned the leaks to “taint the jury pool and deprive Mr Combs of his right to a fair trial”, the defence team said in the filing, calling for a hearing to investigate the alleged misconduct and for the video to be suppressed. Prosecutors told the defence that the video wasn’t obtained through grand jury process and that DHS did not have possession of the videotape before CNN’s publication of it, according to the filing.

The music producer has remained in federal custody since his arrest and grand jury indictment last month. He was denied bail and unsuccessfully appealed the decision. His lawyers are trying once again for his pretrial release.

The allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The charges: A grand jury indicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Combs has been ordered to remain in federal custody as he awaits trial. Here’s what we know about the charges Combs is facing and the full indictment document.

Lawsuits: Among other lawsuits, Combs has been accused in sexual assault lawsuits by more than 100 alleged victims. Dawn Richard of Danity Kane has accused him of years-long patterns of sexual assault, vindictive and violent behaviour and sex trafficking - all of which Combs has denied.

Cassie Ventura: R&B singer Cassie Ventura accused Combs of raping, sex trafficking and abusing her in a 2023 lawsuit that was settled quickly. Months later, disturbing footage from 2016 emerged that showed Combs viciously assaulting Ventura at a hotel. Combs apologised for the assault in the video, which prompted Ventura to release a statement about domestic violence.

Raid by law enforcement: The Department of Homeland Security raided multiple homes belonging to Combs in March as part of an investigation related to sex trafficking.