Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks on stage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in March 2022. Photo / Getty Images

The music mogul has been denied bail twice since he was arrested in New York last month.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys have filed an appeal asking for the star to be released from jail ahead of his trial.

The 54-year-old rapper was arrested in New York last month and he remains behind bars as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after being denied bail, but his lawyer Alexander A.E. Shapiro has now filed paperwork with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit asking for Combs to be freed until his case gets to court.

The documents - obtained by People and filed on Tuesday, October 8 - state: “[Combs] was not released pending trial, even though he offered to comply with restrictive conditions that would have prevented any conceivable risk of flight or danger ... [The court] rejected a plainly sufficient bail package ... [and] violated its obligations under the Bail Reform Act ...

“Mr. Combs is presumed innocent. He travelled to New York to surrender because he knew he was going to be indicted. He took extraordinary steps to demonstrate that he intended to face and contest the charges, not flee.