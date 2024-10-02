He went on to share that some of the names will leave the entertainment world “shocked”, alleging it’s a “long list”.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that,” he continued, adding: “The names will shock you.”

He went on to urge those who may be named to come forward before that happens, and suggested some are “desperately” trying to cover their tracks.

“These people who know who they are should just come forward now,” Buzbee shared. “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” said Buzbee, who is representing more than 100 alleged victims. Photo / Getty Images

The rapper-turned-mogul, 54, was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Though he pleaded not guilty, he was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It comes after the lawyer for a fresh accuser of Combs claims she received calls regarding the “sale of one of the Diddy tapes”.

The footage is said to be a pornographic film that allegedly shows someone “more high-profile” alongside the troubled hip-hop mogul.

Ariel Mitchell-Kidd would not reveal who was the person in the video, which was allegedly shot in Diddy’s Atlanta mansion.

She told NewsNation’s ‘Banfield’ on Friday: “There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around … but one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of, and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge”.

She continued: “I can tell the video was pornographic in nature.

“This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped.”