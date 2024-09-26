“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture,” they said. “We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

Combs has denied the allegations against him, referring to the lawsuits as “a money grab”. An attorney for Combs said in a statement after his arrest that he “is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal”.

Jackson and Combs have, for years, had a bitter public rivalry, which has been documented by pop culture media outlets, and Jackson has become a particularly outspoken critic of Combs as sexual assault allegations against him have mounted over the past year. Jackson has been teasing the documentary on social media for several months.

Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by Federal Law Enforcement. Photo / Getty Images

Combs’ arrest comes nearly a year after the first of 10 sexual assault lawsuits was filed against him and six months after his mansions were raided by the Department of Homeland Security. The hip-hop mogul, who is being held without bail, is accused of creating a vast criminal enterprise that helped him abuse, threaten and coerce women and others to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct”, The Post reported, according to a court filing.

Among the crimes Combs and his associates are accused of committing and covering up are sex trafficking, narcotics distribution, arson and kidnapping. Many of the alleged crimes took place at illegal sex parties that Combs called “freak offs”, where he allegedly threw objects at victims and dragged them by their hair, and where his associates allegedly distributed narcotics to coerce partygoers into sex, The Post reported.

Jackson posted a screenshot of a Variety article about the upcoming docuseries on social media and wrote: “I don’t do NO puffy party’s”, referring to one of Combs’ nicknames. “You didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!”

In an interview with Enthusiast Report, a lifestyle publication, Jackson said that he is “the only one who has been vocal about this long before” it dominated headlines. He said he didn’t participate in Combs’ parties because, “I’m not into that type of stuff. I’m just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal.”

A grand jury indicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Photo / Getty Images

The allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The charges: A grand jury indicted Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, according to a federal document. Combs has been ordered to remain in federal custody as he awaits trial. Here’s what we know about the charges that Diddy is facing and the full indictment document.

Cassie Ventura: R&B singer Cassie Ventura accused Combs of raping, sex trafficking and abusing her in a 2023 lawsuit that was settled quickly. Months later, disturbing footage from 2016 emerged that showed Combs viciously assaulting Ventura at a hotel. Combs apologised for the assault in the video, which prompted Ventura to release a statement about domestic violence.

Lawsuits: Other lawsuits have been filed against Combs, including by Dawn Richard of Danity Kane, accusing him of years-long patterns of sexual assault, vindictive and violent behaviour, and sex trafficking – all of which Combs has denied.

Raid by law enforcement: The Department of Homeland Security raided multiple homes belonging to Combs in March as part of an investigation related to sex trafficking.