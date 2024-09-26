The docuseries, which is currently in production, will be directed by Alexandria Stapleton, who, along with Jackson, is also listed as an executive producer, a publicist said. Jackson and Stapleton said in a statement that the story is a “complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far”, and that they intend “to present authentic and nuanced perspectives”.
“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture,” they said. “We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”
Combs has denied the allegations against him, referring to the lawsuits as “a money grab”. An attorney for Combssaid in a statement after his arrest that he “is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal”.
Jackson and Combs have, for years, had a bitter public rivalry, which has been documented by pop culture media outlets,and Jackson has become a particularly outspoken critic of Combs as sexual assault allegations against him have mounted over the past year. Jackson has been teasing the documentary on social media for several months.
Combs’ arrest comes nearly a year after the first of 10 sexual assault lawsuits was filed against him and six months after his mansions were raided by the Department of Homeland Security. The hip-hop mogul, who is being held without bail, is accused of creating a vast criminal enterprise that helped him abuse, threaten and coerce women and others to “fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct”, The Post reported, according to a court filing.
Among the crimes Combs and his associates are accused of committing and covering up are sex trafficking, narcotics distribution, arson and kidnapping. Many of the alleged crimes took place at illegal sex parties that Combs called “freak offs”, where he allegedly threw objects at victims and dragged them by their hair, and where his associates allegedly distributed narcotics to coerce partygoers into sex, The Postreported.
Jackson posted a screenshot of a Variety articleabout the upcoming docuseries on social media and wrote: “I don’t do NO puffy party’s”, referring to one of Combs’ nicknames. “You didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!”
In an interview with Enthusiast Report, a lifestyle publication,Jackson said that he is “the only one who has been vocal about this long before” it dominated headlines. He said he didn’t participate in Combs’ parties because, “I’m not into that type of stuff. I’m just a little more, maybe you could say, basic or normal.”
Lawsuits: Other lawsuits have been filed against Combs, including by Dawn Richard of Danity Kane, accusing him of years-long patterns of sexual assault, vindictive and violent behaviour, and sex trafficking – all of which Combs has denied.
Raid by law enforcement: The Department of Homeland Security raided multiple homes belonging to Combs in March as part of an investigation related to sex trafficking.