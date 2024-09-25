“As soon as you turn 16, I’mma let you rock this every time you want,” he says, presenting Bieber with the extravagant gift.

“When you’re 16, you’re good to go,” he tells the young singer, licking his lips. “When you’re 18, you get the house. You get the mansion.”

Justin Bieber and Sean "Diddy" Combs in a 15-year-old video that remains on Bieber's official YouTube channel. Photo / Justin Bieber, YouTube

The rapper then addresses the camera, telling viewers Bieber is about to embark on “48 hours with Diddy”.

“Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him,” Diddy claims.

“He’s signed to Usher – I had legal guardianship of Usher when he did his first album. I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go buck fool crazy,” he continues.

Diddy then asks Bieber what he wanted to do over the next 48 hours, to which the teen responds: “Let’s just get some girls, let’s go hang out with some girls.”

“A man after my heart – that’s what I’m talkin’ bout,” says Diddy, as the pair shake hands and walk off camera.

The almost 15-year-old video has garnered fresh attention in recent months due to the ever-growing allegations against Diddy, with one recent comment on YouTube reading: “This has aged horribly.”

“The fact this is out in the open for 14 years and nobody questioned it until now is crazy,” another commented, while a third added: “The blood-chilling dread of not knowing what occurred after the camera stopped recording.”

“Forty-eight hours with Diddy sounds like a horror movie,” another offered.

Bieber’s former mentor, Usher, was just 14 when he moved in with Diddy, then in his mid-20s, for a year while working on his debut album in the early 1990s.

“I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it,” Usher revealed in a 2016 interview with The Howard Stern Show.

“And it was … But I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy.”

As the hosts probed him for more details, Usher revealed there “were very curious things taking place, and I didn’t necessarily understand it”.

Bieber, who recently became a father for the first time, reportedly has no intention of wading into the media frenzy surrounding Diddy’s sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” a source told People.

“It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” they continued, adding that Bieber, 30, has been in a “happy bubble” since the birth of his son Jack, whom he shares with wife Hailey.

Last week, however, it was reported that Bieber had allegedly “cut himself off from the world” following the disgraced mogul’s arrest, insiders claimed.

“Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off,” an insider told Daily Mail. “So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn’t been responding on this since the home raids. He’s not going to.”

The insider added that Bieber significantly regrets collaborating with the star last year.

“He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place, and he had distanced himself from him. He was featured on Diddy’s most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it.”

Court documents obtained by TMZ ahead of Combs’ arraignment revealed he had been charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In a statement, Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, condemned his client’s arrest.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney’s Office,” he said. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the black community.”

Combs’ downfall began in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the rap mogul, accusing him of rape and physical abuse throughout their 10-year relationship. The exes settled the suit the next day.

In May, surveillance footage of the Sean John founder violently attacking the Me & U singer in a hotel in 2016 was released to the public. The clip, which was taken at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California, showed a towel-clad Combs punching and kicking Ventura in a hallway as she tried to escape to the elevator.

After the video surfaced, Combs – who had previously denied abusing Cassie – issued an apology for his actions, saying his behaviour in the video was “inexcusable”.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.