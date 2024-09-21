Ashton Kutcher’s 2019 interview alluding to wild parties thrown by his longtime friend Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced in the wake of the music mogul’s arrest.
During a Hot Ones segment now recirculating on social media, the actor was asked to lift the lid on Combs’ infamous bashes, attended by the Hollywood elite, prompting him to laugh sheepishly.
“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher responded, before pausing for a few seconds. “Can’t tell that one either … I’m cycling through them.”
He later added: “Diddy party stories … weird, man.”
Kutcher and Combs first became friends back in 2003 while the actor was hosting MTV’s Punk’d series.