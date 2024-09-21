Advertisement
Ashton Kutcher won’t spill on Diddy’s parties

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ashton Kutcher during VH1 Big in 2003. Photo / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher’s 2019 interview alluding to wild parties thrown by his longtime friend Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced in the wake of the music mogul’s arrest.

During a Hot Ones segment now recirculating on social media, the actor was asked to lift the lid on Combs’ infamous bashes, attended by the Hollywood elite, prompting him to laugh sheepishly.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher responded, before pausing for a few seconds. “Can’t tell that one either … I’m cycling through them.”

He later added: “Diddy party stories … weird, man.”

Kutcher and Combs first became friends back in 2003 while the actor was hosting MTV’s Punk’d series.

“We just became fast friends, and we used to just hang out and watch football together,” Kutcher said during the Hot Ones interview.

“He just can’t lose.”

Earlier this week, Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

It’s since been alleged that he held “Freak Off” sessions in which women were coerced to engage in sexual activities with male prostitutes while he masturbated and that it was all often recorded. He was also accused of providing drugs to “keep the victims obedient”.

In a 14-page indictment, prosecutors accused the Bad Boy Records founder of “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice”.

The indictment also detailed how federal officers had discovered drugs, more than 1000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15s during the raids of Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes in March.

Combs has reportedly now been placed on suicide watch after being denied bail following his arrest on Monday.

Sources told People magazine that the decision was made for “preventive measures as Combs is in shock and his mental state is unclear”.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

