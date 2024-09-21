“We just became fast friends, and we used to just hang out and watch football together,” Kutcher said during the Hot Ones interview.

“He just can’t lose.”

Ashton Kutcher warned there’s a lot he can’t tell about Diddy’s parties



Earlier this week, Combs was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

It’s since been alleged that he held “Freak Off” sessions in which women were coerced to engage in sexual activities with male prostitutes while he masturbated and that it was all often recorded. He was also accused of providing drugs to “keep the victims obedient”.

In a 14-page indictment, prosecutors accused the Bad Boy Records founder of “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice”.

The indictment also detailed how federal officers had discovered drugs, more than 1000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15s during the raids of Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes in March.

Combs has reportedly now been placed on suicide watch after being denied bail following his arrest on Monday.

Sources told People magazine that the decision was made for “preventive measures as Combs is in shock and his mental state is unclear”.

He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.