Sean “Diddy” Combs has been arrested in a Manhattan hotel where he was staying and taken into custody late Monday in the US, his lawyer has confirmed to CNN.
“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the US Attorney’s Office,” Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, told CNN.
He said the musician had been co-operating with the investigation, and relocated to New York last week in anticipation of being charged. His team maintained his innocence, and said he had “nothing to hide”.
Earlier this year the rapper’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, were raided as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.