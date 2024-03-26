Prince Harry named in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault lawsuit

Prince Harry, pictured with Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has only met Combs once. Photo / AP

Prince Harry, pictured with Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has only met Combs once. Photo / AP

The Duke of Sussex has been named in a $30 million US lawsuit alleging that Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper, used his name to give his sex trafficking parties legitimacy.

Rodney Jones, a record producer, has accused Combs, 54, of a litany of sexual assault allegations. His 73-page lawsuit against the rapper and several of his associates and record labels was filed in New York last month.

The lawsuit claims that Combs was known for throwing sex trafficking parties. It alleges that those affiliated with such parties, or those who sponsored them, were given access to celebrities such as “international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry”.

Prince William, Kanye West, Prince Harry and Sean 'Diddy' Combs at a reception following a concert in memory of Princess Diana in 2007. Photo / AP

The duke is named just once in the lawsuit. It does not suggest he had knowledge of the allegations or was involved, but instead names him as an example of the type of well-known people to whom the defendants might have had access.

The duke has only met Combs once, it is understood, and has never attended any of his parties or concerts.

In 2007, Prince Harry posed for photographs with Prince William, Combs and Kanye West after the two rappers had performed at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium in London.

Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and P Diddy, performed I’ll Be Missing You at the event, which was held on what would have been the late Princess’s 46th birthday.

Despite only meeting the duke once, Combs mentioned him in a 2012 interview with The Sun in which he said: “I really can’t wait to get to the UK as London is one of my favourite cities.

“I’m also hoping I’ll get to catch up with Prince Harry while I’m there. He’s such a cool guy, and it’s about time we hung out. I need him to take me to some of those wild Mayfair clubs.”

Prince Harry, pictured with Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, has only met Combs once. Photo / AP

The lawsuit states that Combs’s co-defendants were rewarded financially “for participating in and facilitating Combs’ sex trafficking venture” by getting “affiliation and access to Mr Combs’s popularity”.

It adds: “Mr Combs was known for throwing the ‘best’ parties. Affiliation with, and/or sponsorship of Mr Combs’ sex-trafficking parties garnered legitimacy and access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry.”

Combs has faced a string of accusations in recent months, including allegations of sexual assault. He has denied any wrongdoing, suggesting that his accusers are “looking for a quick payday”.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal investigators this week. Photo / AP

This week, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by officials from US Homeland Security. The agency said: “Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners.”

Fox 11, a US network, reported that the raids were “in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation”.

NBC News said three women and a man were interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan, and three other interviews were scheduled concerning allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal drugs and firearms.

Last week, one of Combs’ accusers in a sexual assault lawsuit was ordered to reveal her identity. A judge ruled that the complainant could no longer stay anonymous if the suit proceeds.