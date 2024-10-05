“Many are finally ready to talk, while some have been trying to talk for years and weren’t believed. It’s still in production and being worked on in real-time as more victims come forward.

“But there will be plenty of revelations, and it will paint more of a picture of how far back the allegations go and the history of his freak-offs and other disturbing behaviour.”

The 54-year-old music mogul is currently imprisoned in New York on a string of charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. Photo / Getty Images

50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton have promised the documentary will give “a voice to the voiceless” regarding the allegations.

The pair told Variety: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture.

“We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”