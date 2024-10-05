Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former inner circle are to reveal all about their time with the disgraced rapper in 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary.
The 54-year-old star is imprisoned in New York as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and the streaming service’s series - being made by his former rival - will reportedly hear from his ex-associates as it delves into the charges, as well as reveal more about the sexual abuse allegations he faces in several civil lawsuits and his infamous “freak-off” parties.
A insider told the US Sun about the 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) documentary: “Diddy’s former security and inner circle have all signed deals with Netflix for Curtis’ documentary.”
“He’s been working on exposing Diddy for so long, and people want to be attached to the project knowing he is behind it and that the money [will go] to sex abuse victims.