Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sean Combs: Diddy’s former inner circle to reveal all in Netflix docuseries

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Sean "Diddy" Combs' former inner circle and security team are reportedly tipped to share their experiences with the disgraced star in an upcoming Netflix docuseries produced by 50 Cent. Photo / Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former inner circle and security team are reportedly tipped to share their experiences with the disgraced star in an upcoming Netflix docuseries produced by 50 Cent. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former inner circle are to reveal all about their time with the disgraced rapper in 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary.

The 54-year-old star is imprisoned in New York as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and the streaming service’s series - being made by his former rival - will reportedly hear from his ex-associates as it delves into the charges, as well as reveal more about the sexual abuse allegations he faces in several civil lawsuits and his infamous “freak-off” parties.

A insider told the US Sun about the 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) documentary: “Diddy’s former security and inner circle have all signed deals with Netflix for Curtis’ documentary.”

“He’s been working on exposing Diddy for so long, and people want to be attached to the project knowing he is behind it and that the money [will go] to sex abuse victims.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Many are finally ready to talk, while some have been trying to talk for years and weren’t believed. It’s still in production and being worked on in real-time as more victims come forward.

“But there will be plenty of revelations, and it will paint more of a picture of how far back the allegations go and the history of his freak-offs and other disturbing behaviour.”

The 54-year-old music mogul is currently imprisoned in New York on a string of charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. Photo / Getty Images
The 54-year-old music mogul is currently imprisoned in New York on a string of charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. Photo / Getty Images

50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton have promised the documentary will give “a voice to the voiceless” regarding the allegations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The pair told Variety: “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

“While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture.

“We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment