50 Cent has hit out at his rap rival Diddy after a violent video of the rapper attacking his girlfriend was released on CNN. Photo / Getty Images, AP

Hollywood celebrities have spoken out after violent footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend was released.

The rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs, has come under fire in recent days after a video obtained by CNN appears to show the star assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016.

Weighing in on the clip, which shows Diddy dressed only with a towel around his waist as he chases and attacks Ventura down the hallway at the InterContinental Hotel in Central City, many A-listers have shared their thoughts, with one calling the rapper a “monster”.

Taking to X, model Emily Ratajkowski, 32, commented under Pop Crave’s reposting of the video, keeping her comment short as she branded the rapper a “monster”.

Video footage obtained by CNN appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. Photo / via CNN video

Elsewhere, the star’s rap rival, 50 Cent - real name Curtis Jackson - sarcastically responded to the video by sharing a tweet on X.

“Now I’m sure Puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent, this proves nothing! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all,” he wrote.

Jackson then reshaped a statement from last year in which Diddy denied accusations that he was involved in multiple sex crimes.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday,” the statement which was shared in December by Diddy read. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.’

Jackson captioned his repost: “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie ... Maury vibes.”

Elsewhere, Diddy’s former colleague Aubrey O’Day said on X: “The picture is getting a lot more clear for you all I can imagine.”

She continued to state: “Abuse survivors or anyone that triggers easily might not want to watch (images are disturbing). #Cassie #diddy #kimporter. Prayers up for all his victims.”

The husband of Ventura, Alex Fine also spoke out about the unearthed video, stating “men who hit women aren’t men” and hit out at anyone who defended abusive men. He said: “Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men.”

Diddy broke his silence this morning regarding the abusive video.

In a short clip posted in Instagram, the rapper apologised for his actions, saying he is “disgusted” by them. He also said he takes “full responsibility” and admitted his actions were “inexcusable”.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy says on the video.

He adds: “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Despite taking responsibility for his actions, Diddy will not be criminally prosecuted for the assault. According to a statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office no charges can be laid as the statutes of limitations for the assault and battery charges he could have faced, expired years ago.