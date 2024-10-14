Along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Macy’s department store and the hotel chain Marriott have been named as co-defendants. Photo / Getty Images

Six additional sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs , alleging attacks that took place at photo shoots, industry parties and Combs’ famous “white parties”. The attacks are alleged to have taken place between 1995 and 2021.

The new filings bring the total number of sexual assault lawsuits Combs faces to 18.

All six lawsuits were filed anonymously to the Southern District of New York by six men and women, and include a person who was a minor at the time of the alleged assault.

Along with Combs, Macy’s department store and the hotel chain Marriott have been named as co-defendants.

The lawsuits are part of a deluge of complaints announced by a team of lawyers, including Tony Buzbee of the Buzbee Law Firm, Andrew Van Arsdale of AVA Law Group and Antigone Curis of Curis Law.