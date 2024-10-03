“[Washington and his wife, Pauletta Washington] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out,” the source added.

It is unclear what the men had been fighting about, and there is no indication the alleged row was linked to Combs’ criminal charges.

The claim emerged as Combs issued a denial from jail after 120 alleged victims came forward with fresh accusations of sexual assault. Combs was hit with a raft of new allegations at a shocking press conference held on Tuesday.

Lawyers say the alleged victims are set to file multiple lawsuits detailing allegations of sexual abuse that span more than 25 years – and include women and men who were underage at the time of the reported assaults.

Following the announcement of the accusations in Texas, an attorney for Combs said the rapper cannot “address every meritless allegation” in what they branded “a reckless media circus”.

The attorney added: “That said, Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

In a press conference earlier this week, lawyer Tony Buzbee alleged the “day will come” when those associated with Combs’ alleged crimes will be revealed to the public.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” said Buzbee, who is representing more than 100 alleged victims of the rapper.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that,” he continued, adding: “The names will shock you.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.