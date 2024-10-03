The private jet of American rapper and producer P Diddy (Sean Combs) landed at Auckland Airport on October 3, 2024. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
A private jet believed to be owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs was seen to be grounded at Auckland Airport on Thursday afternoon.
The distinct all-black Gulfstream G550 was spotted at the airport’s C1 parking stand, which is generally reserved for private aircraft.
Some witnesses took to social media after noticing the US$60 million ($96 million) jet’s new whereabouts.
Just before noon on Thursday one user asked in the private Auckland Airport Spotting Facebook group, which has several thousand members, “Why is P Diddy’s black Gulfstream in Auckland? It’s at C1 now”.
Yesterday the popular Instagram account @celebrityjets shared a screenshot seemingly from theairtraffic.com showing the jet at Auckland Airport.
The rapper pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court and remains in custody in Brooklyn, New York.
Yesterday the Daily Mail reported a lawyer had announced around 120 alleged victims are to sue Combs and others for rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation. “This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue,” said Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee. “We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefited from this egregious behaviour.”
Allegations against the musician have been mounting since 2023 when artist Cassie, real name Cassandra Ventura, accused Combs of subjecting her to years of coercion by physical force and drugs, as well as a rape that occurred in 2018.