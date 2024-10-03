“Diddy’s Jet Landed in Auckland, Auckland Region, New Zealand,” read the caption on the post.

Live tracking a flight is usually easy to do and publicly available information. But the private jet, which has the registration N1969C, has been more difficult to locate.

The FlightAware website states: “This aircraft (SIS69) is not available for public tracking per request from the owner/operator”.

The aircraft is understood to be legally owned by US company LoveAir LLC.

It’s widely reported to belong to the 54-year-old music mogul. Video of Combs disembarking the craft was published in 2022, Reuters reports.

While the jet is on New Zealand’s shores, Combs is currently being held at a detention centre in the US after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering on September 16.

The private jet of American rapper and producer P Diddy (Sean Combs) landed at Auckland Airport on October 3, 2024. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The rapper pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan federal court and remains in custody in Brooklyn, New York.

Yesterday the Daily Mail reported a lawyer had announced around 120 alleged victims are to sue Combs and others for rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation. “This is an important matter that we intend to aggressively pursue,” said Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee. “We will leave no stone unturned to find all potentially liable parties, to include any individual or entity who participated in or benefited from this egregious behaviour.”

Allegations against the musician have been mounting since 2023 when artist Cassie, real name Cassandra Ventura, accused Combs of subjecting her to years of coercion by physical force and drugs, as well as a rape that occurred in 2018.

In March Homeland Security raided properties in Los Angeles and Miami owned by Combs as part of a federal investigation into sex trafficking and racketeering.

While the homes were searched the Gulfstream G550 was spotted in the Caribbean, with TMZ publishing photographs of it grounded at an airport in Antigua.