Sean Combs: Diddy makes first post from jail amid sex trafficking, racketeering charges

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Sean Combs shared a photo with his 2-year-old daughter Love for her birthday. Photo / Instagram @diddy

  • Sean “Diddy” Combs shared a birthday message for his daughter, Love, from jail.
  • Combs, 54, was arrested on September 16, facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
  • He is also facing over 120 lawsuits, including several new sexual assault claims.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has shared his first personal message on social media since he was arrested and jailed last month.

The music mogul, who is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, used Instagram to send his 2-year-old daughter, Love, a happy birthday message.

Combs wrote the lyrics for Happy Birthday in the caption of his post, which included four photos of Love. “Happy birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” he added at the end.

In the first and third pictures, Love can be seen smiling and taking a bite out of a cake with her hand while she poses for photos in a white dress.

The second photo shows Combs and his daughter sitting side by side, while the final photo captures Combs smiling with Love as they played in the water at a beach.

Combs, 54, and Dana Tran, 30, a cyber security specialist born and raised in California, welcomed Love into the world on October 15, 2022.

Love has her own Instagram page set up, which is run by her mother Tran. Tran seemingly shared her own happy birthday message for Love on this page, writing a caption in first person from Love’s perspective.

“I can sing my ABC’s & count to 50; I ask ‘what chu doing’ to everyone I know; I like to dance, cook, and sing; I look for bugs and animals when I play outside; I get happy when I eat yummy food.

“I LOVE my Family! I am Kind, I am Brave, I am Smart, I AM LOVE.”

Tran keeps a low-key profile and mainly keeps active on social media through her daughter’s account or sharing photos of them on her personal account.

Combs is in jail awaiting his trial. He was arrested on September 16 in New York after a federal indictment was issued alleging Combs engaged in sex trafficking and racketeering.

Since his arrest, Combs has faced even more scrutiny from the cells with a slew of lawsuits that will allegedly total more than 120, according to the Texas attorney who is leading the suits, Tony Buzbee.

Yesterday the record executive was hit with several more sexual assault lawsuits that alleged separate attacks spanning nearly three decades.

