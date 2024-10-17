The second photo shows Combs and his daughter sitting side by side, while the final photo captures Combs smiling with Love as they played in the water at a beach.

Combs, 54, and Dana Tran, 30, a cyber security specialist born and raised in California, welcomed Love into the world on October 15, 2022.

Love has her own Instagram page set up, which is run by her mother Tran. Tran seemingly shared her own happy birthday message for Love on this page, writing a caption in first person from Love’s perspective.

“I can sing my ABC’s & count to 50; I ask ‘what chu doing’ to everyone I know; I like to dance, cook, and sing; I look for bugs and animals when I play outside; I get happy when I eat yummy food.

“I LOVE my Family! I am Kind, I am Brave, I am Smart, I AM LOVE.”

Tran keeps a low-key profile and mainly keeps active on social media through her daughter’s account or sharing photos of them on her personal account.

Combs is in jail awaiting his trial. He was arrested on September 16 in New York after a federal indictment was issued alleging Combs engaged in sex trafficking and racketeering.

Since his arrest, Combs has faced even more scrutiny from the cells with a slew of lawsuits that will allegedly total more than 120, according to the Texas attorney who is leading the suits, Tony Buzbee.

Yesterday the record executive was hit with several more sexual assault lawsuits that alleged separate attacks spanning nearly three decades.