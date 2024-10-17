- Sean “Diddy” Combs shared a birthday message for his daughter, Love, from jail.
- Combs, 54, was arrested on September 16, facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
- He is also facing over 120 lawsuits, including several new sexual assault claims.
Sean “Diddy” Combs has shared his first personal message on social media since he was arrested and jailed last month.
The music mogul, who is detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, used Instagram to send his 2-year-old daughter, Love, a happy birthday message.
Combs wrote the lyrics for Happy Birthday in the caption of his post, which included four photos of Love. “Happy birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” he added at the end.
In the first and third pictures, Love can be seen smiling and taking a bite out of a cake with her hand while she poses for photos in a white dress.