Consul General US Consulate Auckland Melissa Sweeney was at the event and she told the Herald every time there was a new presidency there were changes in foreign policy, but she doesn’t anticipate there being a dramatic shift in the US-Aotearoa relationship.
“I think there’s pretty strong bipartisan support for the US engagement with the Pacific region and New Zealand with that long-standing history ... We’re close partners and we’re good friends.”
Sweeney said she had heard a lot of concerns tonight about the possibility of tariffs being imposed.
“What I can say is that the US State Department is a non-partisan institution and we work thankfully to execute the policy of any administration that’s in power. And so if tariffs are something that becomes one of the key priorities for the new administration, if Trump is to win, then we would work with the new administration to execute the foreign policy.”
Another attendee, former New Jersey man James Brookman, a farmer in Clevedon, felt disappointed that Harris was not doing better.
“I detest Trump and everything he stands for and everything he’s done. And for this to be happening again I think it’s just disgraceful, I [didn’t think] that he could have risen to this point again.
“He lies about everything, he’s a misogynist, racist... He should be nowhere near the White House, he’s completely unhinged, this guy’s gonna have the nuclear codes, he’s going to pull out of Nato, he’s going to impose tariffs on New Zealand that is going to kill exports. What about women’s right to their own, their right to choose?”
Brookman’s partner Rebecca Russo felt worried for the US and the rest of the world.
“I think America sets the pace for politics globally, it’s a big setback for women, for people of colour, for immigrants, for democracy.”
Ardent Trump supporter Chris Dean was “very pleased”.
“In fact, it’s more of a relief to be frank and everybody here and everybody in New Zealand should be very, very pleased.”
20% tariff on $8.8bn NZ exports to US is $1.76bn of duties that US consumers or NZ exporters might bear if Trump follows through on his threats.
In reality there will be some trade diversion as NZ goods exporters seek out other markets. And higher prices will reduce US demand.