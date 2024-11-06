The New Zealand dollar has already taken a hit, dropping by about US1c and local wholesale interest rates have spiked higher as markets adjust.

Muller’s comments were echoed by former New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser who said there would be a difficult “lame duck” period before a new President is sworn in.

Election night at Auckland's Empire Tavern. Photo / Alex Burton

”This is quite a dangerous situation. We have two wars going on... and the position of the US is central as to what is going to happen next in Ukraine and the Middle East.”

He said he was underwhelmed by Kamala Harris’ campaign, but it would be a more stable situation than a Trump presidency.

”It’s all negative ... it’s not a great night for New Zealand”,

Groser didn’t believe Trump would impose 20% tariffs, but he would move towards them and that would be bad news for New Zealand.

He said if Trump wanted to take on the world “he’s got a real problem”.

Trump has previously said he wanted to put 60% tariffs on goods from China and 10 to 20% tariffs on others.

Senior politics lecturer Dr Maria Armoudian told the Herald another impact for New Zealand from a Trump win was climate change, which was going to affect everything including housing and insurance.

He doesn’t understand the science and doesn’t engage with scientists, she said.

The mood of attendees at a ticketed American Chamber of Commerce event at Auckland’s Empire Tavern was mixed.

A poll at the tavern put Harris at a 56% chance of winning and at Trump 39%.

Former New Zealand America Club president Kim Daly came to the pub in support of Harris and said she was concerned about the results.

“It’s extreme conservatism and the left and the right have gone to extremes.”

Consul General US Consulate Auckland Melissa Sweeney was at the event and she told the Herald every time there was a new presidency there were changes in foreign policy, but she doesn’t anticipate there being a dramatic shift in the US-Aotearoa relationship.

“I think there’s pretty strong bipartisan support for the US engagement with the Pacific region and New Zealand with that long-standing history ... We’re close partners and we’re good friends.”

Consul General Melissa Sweeney (left) and Herald reporter Michael Morrah (right).

Sweeney said she had heard a lot of concerns tonight about the possibility of tariffs being imposed.

“What I can say is that the US State Department is a non-partisan institution and we work thankfully to execute the policy of any administration that’s in power. And so if tariffs are something that becomes one of the key priorities for the new administration, if Trump is to win, then we would work with the new administration to execute the foreign policy.”

Another attendee, former New Jersey man James Brookman, a farmer in Clevedon, felt disappointed that Harris was not doing better.

“I detest Trump and everything he stands for and everything he’s done. And for this to be happening again I think it’s just disgraceful, I [didn’t think] that he could have risen to this point again.

Former Trade Minister Tim Groser in his Beehive office, Parliament, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“He lies about everything, he’s a misogynist, racist... He should be nowhere near the White House, he’s completely unhinged, this guy’s gonna have the nuclear codes, he’s going to pull out of Nato, he’s going to impose tariffs on New Zealand that is going to kill exports. What about women’s right to their own, their right to choose?”

Brookman’s partner Rebecca Russo felt worried for the US and the rest of the world.

“I think America sets the pace for politics globally, it’s a big setback for women, for people of colour, for immigrants, for democracy.”

Ardent Trump supporter Chris Dean was “very pleased”.

“In fact, it’s more of a relief to be frank and everybody here and everybody in New Zealand should be very, very pleased.”

20% tariff on $8.8bn NZ exports to US is $1.76bn of duties that US consumers or NZ exporters might bear if Trump follows through on his threats.



In reality there will be some trade diversion as NZ goods exporters seek out other markets. And higher prices will reduce US demand. — John Ballingall (@JohnBallingall) November 6, 2024

On why Kiwis should be pleased with a person who is a convicted criminal Dean told the Herald the trials Trump went through were equivalent to the “Stalin show trials”.

“The majority of America is not concerned [with the criminal cases], we knew it was an attack against a political opponent.”

New Zealand pollster and commentator David Farrar posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he felt sorry for Kiwi exporters who are, “Facing 20% tariffs on exports to the US”.

In response to Farrar’s post, political commentator Liam Hehir said this was a key reason why he didn’t want Trump to win.

“We have now to hope that the legislative elections won’t produce some unholy pro-tariff alliance. First and foremost we should consider overseas elections in terms of our own national interests.”

New United States Ambassador Tom Udall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

US Ambassador Tom Udall said the relationship between the US and New Zealand has improved in recent years.

”It’s gotten stronger. It’s gotten deeper and I think it’s a solid relationship and I don’t think anything is going to rock that.”

Udall said all ambassadors have been requested to submit a letter of resignation by January 20.

”I’m planning on going home to New Mexico and working on a number of projects that I’ve been thinking about for a long time.”

Asked whether he would like to stay on if he was asked to, Udall said that was hypothetical.

”I’m not going to get into that because I think the important thing is that right now I’m planning on going, I’ve set a date of mid-January 2025 and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Udall’s father, Stewart Udall, was a US representative and later secretary of the interior for both president John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

Udall told NZME he voted early in his state of New Mexico.