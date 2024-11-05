Watch live on interactive map: Will key states swing red or blue?

You can follow all the latest US election results live on our interactive map below, which tracks changes in the key states that will decide the outcome.

Most national polls have United States Vice-President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump locked in a virtual dead heat for the White House.

Yet under the United States’ Electoral College voting system, it would take only a small swing in a few key states to hand either Harris or Trump a big victory.

With candidates needing 270 of the 538 electoral votes to win, elections tend to be decided in the hotly contested “swing states” with a history of alternating between Republican and Democratic candidates.

The critical swing states expected to decide this election are Pennsylvania (19 Electoral College votes), Georgia (16), North Carolina (16), Michigan (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10) and Nevada (6).

This interactive map gives the latest Reuters data on election results from the presidential, Congress, Senate and governors races, while state-by-state maps below allow you focus on the race within each state.

On the main map, you can switch the view from states where the result has been called (the default setting) to the strength of each candidate’s lead and the number of votes left to count. An alternative hexagonal view shows the strength of Electoral College voting numbers for each state, displayed as EV (Electoral Votes) on the main view.

You can follow the key state races, as outlined by the New York Times, in detail below

Pennsylvania

19 Electoral College votes

The most important battleground state, Pennsylvania has the highest number of electoral votes. For either candidate, a path to victory without the state would be complicated.

Georgia

16 Electoral College votes

After years of Republican dominance, the state’s rapidly growing and diversifying population helped lead to the narrowest of wins for President Biden in 2020 and to two Senate seats for Democrats in early 2021.

North Carolina

16 Electoral College votes

Republicans have won here in every presidential election since 2012, but it has been very competitive. Trump won in 2020 by 1.3 percentage points, his smallest margin of any state.

Michigan

15 Electoral College votes

Voters chose Trump in 2016, but Democrats have done well in statewide elections here since, including Biden’s 2.8 percentage point win in 2020.

Arizona

11 Electoral College votes

Trump won the state in 2016, but it flipped in 2020 to President Biden, who won by a narrow 0.3 percentage point margin. Immigration has been a top issue for voters in the state.

Wisconsin

10 Electoral College votes

The state is a key component in Harris’s clearest path to victory — wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. It has the potential to be the winning candidate’s “tipping-point” state (like it was in 2020), putting him or her over the top in the Electoral College.

Nevada

6 Electoral College votes

The most diverse battleground state, Nevada has more registered nonpartisan voters than Democrats or Republicans, and Democrats have been winning presidential elections here by smaller and smaller margins. The relatively small number of electoral votes make it less likely to be decisive.