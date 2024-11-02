Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

US Election 2024: How polarisation shapes voter choices and divides America - Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Photos / AFP

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Photos / AFP

THREE KEY FACTS

Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

OPINION

We are just a few days away from the most consequential US election in my lifetime.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I’ve been to the States many times and I have one major observation.

Politics and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand