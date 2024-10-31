Presidential candidate Donald Trump is suing broadcaster CBS over an interview of his rival, Kamala Harris, aired on its 60 Minutes news programme, alleging the segment was misleading, according to a court filing.
The complaint, filed in federal court, alleges the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The version that aired during the 60 Minutes programme on October 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a “word salad” response from Harris about the Biden administration’s influence on Israel’s conduct of the war.
“Former President Trump’s repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false,” a CBS News spokesperson said.