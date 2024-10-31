Donald Trump tells a town hall in Pennsylvania before swaying to the rhythm as the event veers into a bizarre, impromptu music session. Video / AFP

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is suing broadcaster CBS over an interview of his rival, Kamala Harris, aired on its 60 Minutes news programme, alleging the segment was misleading, according to a court filing.

The complaint, filed in federal court, alleges the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The version that aired during the 60 Minutes programme on October 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a “word salad” response from Harris about the Biden administration’s influence on Israel’s conduct of the war.

“Former President Trump’s repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false,” a CBS News spokesperson said.