Indicators, including airport screening data, showed a shift towards domestic travel among Canadians. Kayaking at Knight Inlet, British Columbia, Canada. Photo / Jason Drake/Knight Inlet Lodge

Canadians are committed to ditching United States travel, taking the fewest number of car trips there in the year’s first half since at least 2017, excluding the Covid pandemic.

Over the past six months, Canadians returned from just eight million trips, well below the 11 million entries during the same period in 2024, according to Statistics Canada data released today.

In June, Canadian-resident return trips by automobile from the US plunged 33.1% from a year ago.

The sixth straight monthly drop underscores a movement among Canadians who are deliberately avoiding US holidays and products to protest against US President Donald Trump’s threats to their country’s economy and sovereignty.

The number of US car trips to Canada also fell for the fifth consecutive month, dropping 10.4% in June.