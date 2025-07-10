Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US top diplomat Marco Rubio have had 'frank' talks on the Ukraine war. Photo / Getty Images
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US top diplomat Marco Rubio have had “frank” talks on the Ukraine war during a meeting, both sides said, as Washington hit out at Moscow’s lack of “flexibility”.
The US Secretary of State said Lavrov shared new and “different” ideas on resolving the conflictand promised to present them to US President Donald Trump, but played down the prospect of a breakthrough.
The pair met soon after Moscow pummelled Kyiv for a second straight night and as the United Nations said the number of victims from Russian attacks was at its highest level in three years.
Trump, who forced the warring countries to open negotiations for the first time in three years, this week accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of talking “bulls***” on Ukraine.
The US leader’s efforts to secure a ceasefire have failed to extract any concessions from the Kremlin, despite multiple calls with Putin.
The US diplomat said he had also conveyed Trump’s anger that the more than three-year war, triggered by Russia’s 2022 invasion, was still ongoing.
“I echoed what the President said, both a disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress,” Rubio said, criticising Moscow’s lack of “flexibility”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the US would deliver more weapons to Kyiv and that he had “specific dates” on when they would arrive, in response to an AFP question.
The leaders of Britain and France meanwhile announced they had prepared plans for a peacekeeping force to be deployed to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.
‘Shards flying at me’
Ukraine said that two people – a 22-year-old policewoman on duty at a metro station and a 68-year-old woman – were killed in the latest assault on the capital.
Police described Maria Dziumaga as a “kind, cheerful, sincere, responsible, and dedicated police officer” who had joined in 2023.
AFP journalists heard loud detonations reverberating over Kyiv throughout the night and saw flashes from air defence systems illuminating the sky.
Resident Karyna Wolf told AFP she could hear the growing buzz of a drone grow until a large explosion rocked the flats just two floors above in her building.
“I immediately jumped away from the wall, away from the windows and ran into the hallway, and in those seconds there was an explosion. There was a lot of glass shards flying at me,” the 25-year-old said.
As Rubio and Lavrov met in Kuala Lumpur, Zelenskyy was at a conference in Rome, where he called for more international political and military support.