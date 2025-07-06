Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Spanish PM’s party bans members from paying for sex amid scandal

By Alfons Luna
AFP·
2 mins to read

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, centre, has banned his party members from paying for sex. Photo / AFP

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, centre, has banned his party members from paying for sex. Photo / AFP

Hit by a corruption scandal involving alleged kickbacks and sex workers, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s party shook up its top leadership Saturday and banned members from paying for sex.

Sanchez, 53, is facing the biggest crisis of his seven years in power. That was heightened on Monday (local time)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World