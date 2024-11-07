Home / World

10 takeaways from the night Trump marched back to the White House

By Reid J. Epstein
America’s democracy will again be put to the test, and its government will veer sharply to the right. Kamala Harris and Democrats were dealt stunning defeats across the country.

Americans have voted former President Donald Trump back into the nation’s highest office four years after he fomented a riot at the Capitol to try to block his removal from power.

His election is likely to again place the country’s democracy under enormous stress. For the last decade, he has

