Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

What will happen to Donald Trump’s criminal cases now that he has won the US election?

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Trump, 78, declared himself the 47th President in a speech at West Palm Beach, Florida. Video / AFP

Historic indictments against the president-elect will be derailed – or disappear entirely – after he returns to the White House.

Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election has won him more than just the White House. 

A second term will put him in a uniquely powerful position to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World