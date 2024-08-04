A judge has set a date for a pretrial meeting in the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of trying to illegally overturn the result of the 2020 US election. Photo / Getty Images

A US judge has scheduled a pretrial meeting in the criminal case accusing former US president Donald Trump of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

A court document showed on Saturday that District Judge Tanya Chutkan has scheduled a pretrial meeting on August 16.

Chutkan’s order comes a day after she regained jurisdiction in the case, which had been on pause for nearly eight months to allow for Trump to get his presidential immunity claim adjudicated.

She is expected to decide in the coming weeks which aspects of the indictment obtained by Special Counsel Jack Smith must be tossed out after the Supreme Court ruled former presidents are entitled to broad immunity for official actions taken while in office.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal counts accusing him of a multi-part conspiracy to subvert his 2020 election loss.