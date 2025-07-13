South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo / Getty Images

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended his police minister over corruption allegations “with immediate effect”, a week after accusations made by a provincial police chief.

In a country facing endemic corruption, the presidential speech was highly anticipated after a week of speculation over the fate of Senzo Mchunu, who became Police Minister a year ago following the general elections.

Ramaphosa announced the creation of a “Judicial Commission of Inquiry” charged with investigating “the role of current or former senior officials in certain institutions who may have aided or abetted the alleged criminal activity”.

The commission must deliver reports in three and six months.

“As we intensify the fight against crime, it is vital that we safeguard the integrity and credibility of the police and other law enforcement agencies,” Ramaphosa said.