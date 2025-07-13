Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Every summer feels worse than the last’ - trying to make a living in Karachi’s punishing heat

By Zia ur-Rehman
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Shahbaz Ali, a ride-hailing motorcycle driver who earns US$8 on a good day, transports a passenger through the busy streets of Karachi, Pakistan. An unbearable summer of power outages, water shortages and heat has Karachi's residents 'enduring, not living anymore'. Photo / Asim Hafeez, the New York Times

Shahbaz Ali, a ride-hailing motorcycle driver who earns US$8 on a good day, transports a passenger through the busy streets of Karachi, Pakistan. An unbearable summer of power outages, water shortages and heat has Karachi's residents 'enduring, not living anymore'. Photo / Asim Hafeez, the New York Times

KARACHI, Pakistan — It’s just 8am, and the sun is already punishing.

Shahbaz Ali, a 32-year-old ride-hailing motorcycle driver, is drenched in sweat before his day has even begun.

Sleep deprived from regular power outages in the hot weather, he heads off into the choking traffic of Karachi, Pakistan’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World