The National Park Service last Friday had evacuated all visitors and campers at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park due to the White Sage Fire, which was burning about 50km from the Dragon Bravo Fire.
The Dragon Bravo Fire had burned more than 2025ha, and was sparked on July 4 as a result of a lightning strike in the park, federal authorities said.
“The Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park grew quickly overnight, jumping over several fire control lines,” the National Park Service said in an update yesterday. There are no reports of injuries or loss of life, it added.
In addition to the North Rim, the North Kaibab Trail, the South Kaibab Trail and the Phantom Ranch area were also closed until further notice due to concerns about a potential chlorine gas leak related to the fire, the Park Service said. The South Rim remains open and operational, it added.
Coconino County authorities “have issued evacuation notices for areas north and south of Jacob Lake and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park,” the Bureau of Land Management said.