Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Lawmakers tour Florida’s new immigrant detention centre in the Everglades

By Lori Rozsa
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

US President President Donald Trump previously toured the migrant detention centre, located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Florida on July 1. Photo / AFP

US President President Donald Trump previously toured the migrant detention centre, located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Florida on July 1. Photo / AFP

Democratic lawmakers condemned an immigrant detention centre built in the Florida Everglades as costly and “inhumane” yesterday after touring the temporary facility.

The site, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by Florida Republicans, opened on July 3 and is housing 900 men in the South Florida wetlands.

More than two dozen state and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World