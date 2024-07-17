United States prosecutors have formally appealed a judge’s decision to throw out the criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump of illegally holding classified documents following the end of his presidency.
Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office has filed a notice indicating it would ask the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals to revive the case and reverse US District Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling that Smith had been unlawfully appointed.
Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, ruled that Smith’s 2022 appointment by Attorney-General Merrick Garland violated the US Constitution because Congress did not authorise Garland to name a special counsel with the degree of power and independence wielded by Smith.
The decision this week was the latest in a series of legal victories for Trump.
The US Supreme Court ruled on July 1 that Trump has broad immunity from prosecution for official actions taken as president - a decision that has tied up another criminal case brought by Smith involving Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss.