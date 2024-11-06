Home / World

Donald Trump returns to power, ushering in new era of uncertainty

By Shane Goldmacher and Lisa Lerer
New York Times·
9 mins to read

He played on fears of immigrants and economic worries to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris. His victory signaled the advent of isolationism, sweeping tariffs and score settling.

Donald Trump rode a promise to smash the American status quo to win the presidency for a second time on Wednesday, surviving a criminal conviction, indictments, an assassin’s bullet, accusations of authoritarianism and an unprecedented switch of his opponent to complete a remarkable return to power.

Trump’s victory caps the astonishing political

